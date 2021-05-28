



Action and Ambition

Sandra Possing Unleashes Your Inner Badass and Helps You Manifest Your Dream Life Now

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Ready to set yourself free from the self-imposed limitations and step up your own game? Sandra Possing is here to help you! Sandra is a life coach, passionate speaker, and entrepreneur based in the San Francisco Bay Area. She specializes in one-on-one life coaching focusing on mindset and leadership transformation, group programs, speaking, and retreats. Sandra received her coaching training from The Coaches Training Institute and has been practicing life coaching for seven years. It’s time to awaken your inner strength and personal power with Sandra Possing. Be sure not to miss this episode! You're going to love it!