Action and Ambition
Michael Mo Shakes up the Tech Scene by his Technological Innovations
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We catch up with Michael Mo, CEO and co-founder of KULR Technology, which develops carbon fiber cooling solutions for energy and technology. He is a technology entrepreneur and successful investor with over 20 years of experience in technology management, product development, and marketing. He previously occupied the position of Senior Director-Business Development at Amlogic, Inc. and Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of KT High-Tech Marketing, Inc.Do not miss this episode! You’ll surely love it.