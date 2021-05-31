Action and Ambition
Marlon Ross Unveils Strategies on How to Win Big in Real Estate Industry
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We have invited Marlon Ross, the man behind Mercer Real Estate. With a passion for business, articulate, enigmatic energy, and vast understanding of New York real estate industry, he founded Mercer Real Estate, a well-known multi-family real estate company in Buffalo, New York. Marlon is a native New Yorker and obtained his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University at Buffalo’s School of Management. He is currently involved in numerous charitable institutions and sits on the board of The Brownstone | The David H & Carol Feinberg Leadership Center. Marlon is also an active member of the Real Estate Board of New York. If you want to learn what’s new in the real estate market and acquire some strategic initiatives, this episode is perfect for you. Stay tuned! You will surely love it.