



Action and Ambition

VP and Program Management of Caesars Entertainment Corporation should read former VP and Program Management of Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Want to know what innovation can you do during a challenging time in the hospitality industry? Today, we are thrilled to be chatting with Rias Attar, VP and Program Management of Caesars Entertainment Corporation. He is a business strategist, business transformation expert, operational excellence leader, and program and change management expert. He is a multi-award-winning CEO who has a proven track record of boosting earnings and implementing strategic initiatives that have successfully altered and integrated business processes. He is known for his ability to strategize business architecture, identify areas for process and outcome improvement, turn around businesses from loss to profit, champion continuous improvement efforts, deliver challenging cross-functional programs while collaborating with various stakeholders, and lead and coach winning teams. You’ll surely love this episode!