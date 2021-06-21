



Action and Ambition

Serene Almomen Is Passionate About Smart Cities, Emerging Technologies, and Improving the World with 40 Employees and an Average $1 Million Per Year Income Increase

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are thrilled to be chatting with Serene Almomen, Co-Founder/CEO at Senseware. Serene spent over 11 years managing major, mission-critical projects, directing teams of up to 40 employees and managing an annual budget of at least $10 million before joining Senseware. She has a proven track record of completing projects on time and budget while increasing income by an average of $1 million per year. She knows everything there is to know about self-managed and control systems. Serene’s background balances perfectly between technical & business knowledge. You’ll surely love this episode!