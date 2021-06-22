Action and Ambition
Patrick Samy Unlocks Longevity Using Experiment-Driven Coaching and Data-Driven Results
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Patrick Samy, co-founder & CEO of Span. They've been focusing on one mission: to empower individuals to live their healthiest lives possible. They provide individualized, ongoing dietary and mental health programs, as well as professional consultations on demand. In 2016, Patrick was diagnosed with prediabetes. Because of that, they developed a care paradigm centered on the individual, utilizing technology to reach its objectives. He previously worked at Microsoft, Skype, and a researcher at Stanford University. Join us in this episode and learn more of Patrick’s mission and story!