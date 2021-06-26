Action and Ambition
Brenda Cromer Helps You Create Your Successful Food Company
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Brenda Cromer, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Frontier Kitchen. She is a former intelligence analyst with a focus in organizational analytics. Brenda is an expert at evaluating organizations (including enterprises) and determining the core cause of difficulties or obstacles they face, and devising solutions to assist them in achieving their objectives. Stay tuned, you're going to love this episode!