Action and Ambition
Frank Pollock is Chief Marketing Officer at Home Lending Pal
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Frank Pollock, Frank is Chief Marketing Officer at Home Lending Pal. For more than 20 years he has worked at the intersection of marketing, technology and innovation. He spent several years at Frito-Lay, General Mills and Colgate-Palmolive before launching a consultancy. He also served as Director of the MBA program at North Carolina Central University. Stay tuned and you're going to love this episode!