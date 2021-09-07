Action and Ambition
Julian Colina Discusses How To Drive Developer Productivity And Reduce Burnout
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast. Today's guest is Julian Colina, the CEO and co-founder of Haystack Analytics. Haystack contributes to the development of elite developer teams by providing engineering metrics and alerts that have been shown to drive performance. Haystack's integration with GitHub enables them to provide real-time data insights that depict the entire delivery process, from committing to deploy, highlighting bottlenecks such as code review and team productivity. Join us in this episode and learn more about Julian’s mission and story!