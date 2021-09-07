Action and Ambition
Raymond Magee Created a One-Stop Shop for Plant Parents
Welcome to Another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Raymond Magee, Founder and President of BloomCatch. Ray was hiking with his family as a nature enthusiast when inspired to build a better plant identification App. Using his computer science and business administration education, Ray launched BloomCatch, combining innovative AI with planting and gardening. His experience includes ten years of public service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and three years in the private service at a National FoodService Manufacturer. He created BloomCatch to maximize machine learning, engage users in a community, increase regional plant recognition, provide a robust searchable database, promote connections to garden centers, and offer friendly exchanges with live plant experts. Don’t miss out! You’re going to love this episode!