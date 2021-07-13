Action and Ambition
Tammy Phipps & Joshua Himan both Makes It possible For Disabled People To Get Back On The Road
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Tammy Phipps and Joshua Himan Owner/President/CEO at Driver Rehabilitation Center of Excellence. Tammy is a career occupational therapist with over 14 years of experience in various settings, including outpatient driving rehabilitation, long-term care, and inpatient acute care, ICU, medical, surgical, same-day surgery, and inpatient rehabilitation. She’s also a retired Major from the US Army Reserve, where she worked as a mental health asset in Iraq in 2007-2008. Join us today to find out more about Tammy and its company. Stay tuned!