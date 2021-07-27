Action and Ambition
Berite Labelle Is Building a Foundation For The Children In Need
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, our guest is Berite Labelle, an actress, writer, model, and filmmaker. Berite started freelancing to make money. She loves representing herself and communicating with other people. She produced the film “Time is Eternal” to remind herself and others that no one can fight against time—what comes will eventually come. Berite also won a Modeling competition, The World Championship Performing Arts 2019, in Long Beach. She also acquired a partial scholarship and is graduating from New York Film Academy. These things coalesced into motivation for her to build a foundation for the children in need. This episode will be an inspiring one! Don’t miss it out!