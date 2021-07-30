Action and Ambition
Eric Ingram Founded SCOUT to Fulfill His Extraterrestrial Endeavors
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How does outer space appeal to you? Going outside the Earth’s atmosphere as a civilian seemed like a pipe dream, but billionaires are making massive waves to explore the extraterrestrial! That is why Eric Ingram founded SCOUT to make spacecraft navigation easier. But Eric’s vision goes beyond the horizon as he sets his sights on an extraterrestrial ecosystem! Don’t miss out on this exciting episode! You don’t want to miss it!