Action and Ambition
Bart McDonough Pioneers The Next Evolution of Artificial Intelligence
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We have invited Bart McDonough, Founder, and CEO of Agio. As a proponent for hybrid cybersecurity, Agio is committed to its mission on artificial intelligence enhancing and assisting employees in enabling them instead of outright replacing them. Artificial intelligence allows them to create proactive decisions and predictive solutions for cybersecurity that through early results, clients can patch things up earlier. Bart also had his insights on business startups and the importance of “mastering the fundamentals.” Don’t miss out on this exciting episode! Stay tuned!