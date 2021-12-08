Action and Ambition
Robin Haack is Creating a Better Future by Catalyzing Investments into Local Clean Energy
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Robin Haack. He is the Founder of Bullfinch, an international team of industry experts and digital creatives based in Berlin, Frankfurt, Barcelona, Madrid, and Zurich. Robin has years of international experience as an advisor and manager specializing in corporate and institutional banking and wealth and asset management. He founded Bullfinch in 2019 after noticing a gap in reliable financing for clean energy infrastructure projects. Its clean energy as a service technology platform enables the aggregation, financing, standardization, and management of sustainable building and facility infrastructure to make this vision a reality. You are going to love this episode! Stay Tuned!