Action and Ambition
James Murphy Helps Businesses in Scale to Massive Growth
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest is James Murphy, CEO of Opulent Living, a company that he started with his wife when they moved to the UK from Australia. He help entrepreneurs in developing high-cash-flow property businesses without owning any property. They accumulated a large property portfolio of 51 properties and counting. A management portfolio of about 200 rent-to-own/arbitrage properties in two years, beginning with only 15,000 Pounds in savings and no outside financing. Stay tuned and know more about James’ story!