Cathy Spaas Helps You Achieve Breakthroughs in Your Life and Career

Jackie Fast Guides Leaders on How to Thrive by Leveraging the Power of Sponsorship

Jackie Fast is an entrepreneur, author, and speaker. She left her first multi-million dollar agency before the age of 30. She has always been fascinated by the future of marketing and advertising. As a venture capitalist with sandbox studios, she is investing in and growing celebrity-led consumer businesses in the Los Angeles area. Jackie has written several books and talked extensively about becoming an influencer. Join us in this episode and know more about Jackie!