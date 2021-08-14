Action and Ambition
Cathy Spaas Helps You Achieve Breakthroughs in Your Life and Career
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Cathy Spaas. She is a world-class coach to professional performers, artists, and creatives. Cathy helps individuals find their breakthroughs in life and career as someone who had been on rock bottom. With 12 years of spiritual and personal development, coupled with multitudes of tools, she found out that these things can’t be implemented in her life until you do the “Inner work.” Cathy is that one reliable coach to make you accountable for your actions and ascend to the upper echelons of your endeavors from inner works, self-consciousness, and discovering the layers of yourself! Don’t miss this inspiring episode! It will be exciting