Action and Ambition
Cesar Hernandez Helps Companies Deploy New Technologies
Welcome to Action Ambition Podcast! In today’s episode, we have invited Mr. Cesar Hernandez, an award-winning certified novelist, publicist, and an entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of Omni Public, a Public Affairs Firm. According to him, all of this started because of his upbringing, and because he grew up in Brooklyn, he has a different outlook in life. He has been arrested six times, shot twice, and the last time he was arrested, he was facing a 15-year charge for aggravated assault. Let’s listen to the podcast to know the story behind this, and of course, to know what Omni Public does!