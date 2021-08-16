Dan and Athena Motivate Entrepreneurs to Scale More Quickly

Sagar Khatri explains how to onboard, manage & pay your international team in any country, in just a few clicks using Multiplier.

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. We have invited Sagar Khatri, CEO, and co-founder of Multiplier, a platform that helps companies to hire and pay their international-based teams seamlessly. Employees have never been more widely dispersed over the world. The Multiplier is at the forefront of this technology, which makes it easier than ever for businesses to hire global talent while minimizing compliance expenses for cross-border hiring. They are essentially paving the way for enterprises all over the world to gain access to a global workforce, assisting them in managing payroll, benefits, compliance, taxes, and Social Security contributions for a distributed team. Stay tuned and don’t miss out!