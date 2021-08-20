Action and Ambition
Shauna A. Wekherlien, CPA Creates Innovative Tax Solutions for Individuals and Businesses
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today, we are joined by Shauna A. Wekherlien, a CPA, MTax, CTC, CTS, specializing in business tax strategy and real estate. She is known as the Tax Goddess and is in the top 1% of Tax Strategists in the United States. Shauna is the founder and owner of Tax Goddess Business Services, PC. She is a CPA in Arizona and holds a master's degree in taxes from Arizona State University. She is one of just five qualified tax coaches in Arizona and one of the finest certified tax coaches in the United States. As a professional tax coach, Shauna is qualified to reduce your taxes to the absolute legal minimum. Stay tuned and learn more about Shauna!