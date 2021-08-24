Action and Ambition
Rob Grover & Gary Logan Guide You Through Transformational Journeys
Welcome to the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today’s guests are Rob Grover and Gary Logan, founders of The Journeymen Collective. Their company is a premier luxury guided shamanic retreat. They welcome entrepreneurs, couples, and high-performing professionals in the mountains of Vancouver, Canada, who want to experience self-discovery, awareness, expansion, and spiritual awakening in an exquisite luxury setting. Rob and Gary are human potential experts and skilled spiritual counselors who lead customers on modern shamanic journeys. For guests to their center, Rob and Gary continue to offer an intensive and transformational program that reconnects them with life's forgotten miracles. Tune in!