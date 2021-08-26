Action and Ambition
Mikita Mikado Automates the Process of Creating, Reviewing, And E-Signing Quotations, Contracts, and Other Documents
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast! Today, let’s welcome Mikita Mikado, Co-Owner and CEO of PandaDoc. PandaDoc is an American software company providing SaaS software that includes features to create, track, and execute documents and functionality for electronic signatures. It consists of elements in the following categories: proposals, quotes, team management, content management, branding, tracking, workflow, productivity, etc. It integrates with several CRMs and ERP, payment, cloud storage, and other systems. Stay tuned to find out more!