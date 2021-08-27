Action and Ambition
Elli and Dimitra Milan Enlighten Worldwide Audiences about Transformational Power of the Visual Arts
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. We are excited to talk with Elli and Dimitra Milan, mother and daughter who own Milan Art Institute. Elli received a vision for an art movement that she would be a key component of. It was a compelling experience and she had a deep knowledge of future events. Dimitra spends most of her time developing her unique style and pushing the boundaries of art. Through her pursuit of bringing more beauty into this world, she invites her viewers to step into a new realm of possibilities. She is also a co-owner of Milan Art Institute, and an instructor to students worldwide with online courses. This is a fun-filled episode, don’t skip it!