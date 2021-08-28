Action and Ambition
Ginni Saraswati Aspires Up-And-Coming Podcasters and Content Creators Like You
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Here on the show is Ginni Saraswati, Owner and Founder of Ginni Media, a one-stop-shop for podcasting services, including audio production, album art, and distribution. Ginni Media has worked with Conde Nast publications like Allure and Architectural Digest. Other accolades include being a finalist in the Comedy category at the Australian Podcast Awards nominated for Broadcaster of the Year at the Australian LGBTI Awards. She's featured many celebrities on her radio show, including Ruby Rose, Eric Bana, The Pussycat Dolls, Natasha Beddingfield, and Chaka Khan. It's an episode brimming with insights, wisdom, and enthusiasm. You are going to love this episode!