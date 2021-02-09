Action and Ambition
Bruce Yacko Developed an Innovative, Non-Toxic, Environmentally-Friendly Cleaning System
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Our guest is Bruce Yacko, president/CEO at JAWS International Ltd. The JAWS, or Just Add Water System, is a simple and convenient method for refilling and reusing plastic spray bottles with extremely powerful cleansers. They've set out on a goal to influence the way the world cleans by creating highly concentrated cleaning products for both commercial and consumer clientele. Listen to this podcast to know more about Bruce’s mission. Stay Tuned!