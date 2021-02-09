Action and Ambition
Wendy Bronfin Creates New Technologies to Assist with Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Wendy Bronfin, Chief Product Officer & Chief Marketing Officer at BRIGHT. Wendy has spent most of her career working at the nexus of emerging technology, consumer demands, and market potential, primarily in education and wellness. Wendy was immersed in the global startup scene before starting BRIGHT, where she headed product and marketing at Techstars, a global network that helps entrepreneurs flourish. She also consults with major HealthTech, EdTech, and consumer media firms on innovative product and platform strategies for smart homes and the future of wellness. Stay tuned and learn more about Wendy’s journey!