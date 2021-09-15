



Action and Ambition

Patrick Niederdrenk and Maximilian De Melo Are Pioneers and Experts in the High-End World of Luxury Real Estate

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guests are Patrick Niederdrenk and Maximilan De Melo, the #1 Listing Agents at America One Luxury Real Estate in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. They are America One Luxury Real Estate's owners, known for hard work and reliability. In February 2018, Patrick became a licensed real estate agent to take over sales while Max handled the back-office and day-to-day operations. With a total volume of closed and current listings over $16,039,000 in their first year, this team sold over 31 properties, representing buyers and sellers throughout the east valley. Max and Patrick are now both licensed real estate agents on their way to becoming one of the top producing teams in the area.They are on their way to becoming the East Valley's Top Producing Agent. Stay tuned and learn more about Patrick and Max's journey!