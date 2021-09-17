Action and Ambition
Daniel Anduray Innovated an Exciting New Way to Receive and Discuss News
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast. We are joined by an impact-driven entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Global News App (GNA), the man of hour, Daniel Anduray. Prior to GNA, Daniel has served in the defense industry holding various positions which provided him valuable and exemplary experiences and exposures in developing system requirements, improving standardized processes, and creating organizational objects to elicit growth within diverse markets. With his passion and excellence, he founded GNA, a high capacity News Media application which determines the value and veracity of news and content shared by others, and anonymously ranking them accordingly. As the CEO of GNA, Daniel is responsible for directing the brand development, distribution, marketing, financial structures and modeling, product design to hit and exceed their goals successfully. Join us as we participate in intelligent discussions with Daniel!