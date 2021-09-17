Action and Ambition
Robb Thompson Spoke in 40+ Nations to Reach Millions of People
Welcome to another episode of Action Ambition Podcast. Today, we have invited Robb Thompson, a motivational speaker, life and business coach, and a best-selling author. Robb has spoken to more than 40 nations from governmental level, business level, to even religious level and extends his reach to more than millions of people through his coaching. He believes that men lost the identity on what it takes to be a man and how to become one. He wants men to understand what it means to leave a legacy as they build their wealth, foster their relationships, while they figure out who they are as a person. Tune in to this exciting episode as Robb explains what it takes to be a man! You don’t want to miss this!