Action and Ambition
Christopher Davenport Knows the Foundations, Principles, and Techniques to Build Successful Businesses
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Our guest is Christopher Davenport, the CEO of AutoParts4Less, the world's first automotive parts multi-vendor marketplace. He started his e-commerce career by launching LiftKits4Less, the leading online provider of suspension lift kits for trucks, SUVs, and jeeps. Christopher grew up knowing the ins and outs of the market industry. From teaching him the importance of communication, interaction, pricing, inventory, and everything a small business owner has to know and endure, it allowed him to build a sturdy foundation to a successful business. Find out more about how age does not stop you from learning! Tune in and don’t miss this exciting episode!