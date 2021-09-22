Action and Ambition
Ash Nairin Launched The World’s #1 Fundraising Service to Help Entrepreneurs Raise Capital
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Joining us in today’s episode is Ash Nairin. He is the Founder and CEO of Marquee Equity, a Delhi-based SaaS platform founded in 2016 dedicated to connecting startups to investors, venture capitalists, and angel investors for funding requirements. Ash previously founded the leading middle-market transaction marketplace, BankerBay, and has worked on over 4,000 deals in his career. And with long-standing relationships and credibility, he is determined to build Marquee Equity into a company that adds value to the lives of entrepreneurs who’re looking to raise capital. Listen to this episode to learn more! You don’t want to miss it!