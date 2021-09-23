Action and Ambition
Ada Hu Blends Traditional and Marketing Techniques To Enhance Business Communications
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Ada Hu, a co-founder of NU Media. NU Media is a New York-based worldwide digital agency and investment organization. All of the valued clients seek to combine disruptive digital platforms with proven and cutting-edge digital marketing solutions. Its objective is to construct a complete, cost-effective, and strong digital platform for our valued clients by combining proven digital marketing solutions and unique development services. Nu's marketing, public relations, and web/graphic design teams collaborate to build enduring brand images, expand social media presence, develop consumer loyalty, and maintain excellent public relations for all valued clients. Tune in to find out how it all started! Don't miss out. You are going to love this episode!