



Action and Ambition

Kyle Grabenstetter Combines Mathematical Analytics and Personal Relationships to Deliver a Goal-Based Financial and Personalized Wealth Management Solution For You

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we have invited Kyle Grabenstetter, Wealth Advisor at Capstone Financial Advisors. Kyle earned his Bachelor’s degree in Financial Planning from the University of Illinois and got his Master’s degree in Personal Financial Planning from Texas Tech University. Kyle commits to incorporating knowledge of personal relationships and educating them on how financial planning works to his clients to create sound recommendations that suit them based on their preferences and how they live their lives. From managing investments, retirement planning to tax planning, Kyle dedicates his services to his clients. Listen to this exciting episode as Kyle breaks down his thought process as a financial advisor! Don’t miss this exciting episode!