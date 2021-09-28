Action and Ambition
Glenn Gonzales Promotes a Days-Based Model to Make Flights Cost-Effective
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Joining with us today is Glenn Gonzales, Founder, and CEO of Jet It, LLC. Glenn started his career as a T-38A Instructor Pilot to an F-15C Flight Commander. He is a Lieutenant Colonel in US Air Force Reserves. Jet It is a cost-effective private travel solution for people who want to see their loved ones or accomplish their business endeavors. They are the first company to fleet Honda’s first venture into the aviation industry, the HondaJets. Using a days-based model, people in hustle can now essentially rent an entire aircraft and visit multiple cities in a day without concern! Listen to this exciting episode! Don’t miss this out! You’ll love this!