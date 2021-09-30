Action and Ambition
Fred Penney Shares His Secrets and Experiences as a Business Innovator and Pioneer
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We have Fred Penney, founder of Penney and Associates, an AV Preeminent Rated Attorney, one of the most prestigious rating systems in the United States. He has received the highest AVVO personal injury attorney rating of 10– "Superb Lawyer." Fred is the host of Radio Law Talk, a radio show that discusses current legal issues and news. Behind his success is his belief that even if you’re the CEO or the most outstanding lawyer, never hesitate to get dirty. Fred had many struggles gaining all the success he has and has failed many times, but he never let these failures stop him. Today he will be sharing his secrets and story of his success, how he started and what strategies he has used, and will share the most important mindset. Let’s listen to this episode to find out!