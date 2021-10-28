Action and Ambition
Dusty Folwarczny Empowers Businesses to Visually Communicate By Putting Ideas to Life
Welcome to the Action and Ambition Podcast. Dusty Folwarczny is the CEO of Ink Factory, a group of artists who work with businesses to help with visual communication. They are the leaders in visual note-taking, the art, and the science of converting discussions into real-time drawings that help people digest and remember information. They have decades of experience in corporate advising, strategic visioning and planning, and creative problem-solving. The Ink Factory's work, centered on the following fundamental values: To create an excellent job, they aim to learn, embrace creativity, and support innovation continuously–all to produce the finest work possible for clients. They value each other and make it a priority to assist one another. They foster team wellness and willingly collaborate, their clients and the community. Finally, they find time to enjoy the fantastic work they get to do and the wonderful people we get to work with. They take pride in creating a culture that welcomes fun. Tune in to this episode to know more!