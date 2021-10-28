Action and Ambition
Craig Goodliffe Decreases Global Poverty by Providing Employment Opportunities to Virtual Assistants Around the World
Welcome to the Action and Ambition Podcast. Joining us today is Craig Goodliffe. He is the CEO of Cyberbacker, one of the leading remote working companies that provide administrative support and online services around the world. Cyberbacker was established in January 2018 with the goal of partnering great individuals with clients who share the same values and characters. For the last ten years, Cyberbacker has helped virtual assistants find employment opportunities around the world. The company aims to provide premium, world-class services to clients and is committed to building a cutting-edge firm with a diverse workforce. In February 2020, Craig participated in the development of Cyberbacker’s world-class profit-sharing structure, giving a total of $226,644 back to their associates. With the tremendous growth that Cyberbacker is getting, Craig started to franchise Cyberbacker with the goal of making a dent in global poverty on a greater scale. Want to learn more about Craig and Cyberbacker? Listen to this episode! You are going to love it.