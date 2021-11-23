Action and Ambition
Chakri Toleti Safeguards Patients and Improve Outcomes By Providing AI-Powered Autonomous Monitoring Platform
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Chakri Toleti, the Founder of care.ai, an AI company that focuses on delivering self-aware rooms, smart facilities, and remote patient monitoring to autonomously optimize quality and patient experience. Also, they automate repetitive tasks, predict problems before they occur, and allow providers to focus on the emotional support and personalized care that only they can provide. Chakri was also the President and Founder of HealthGrid, a mobile enterprise patient engagement platform for providers, hospitals, and health systems who want to empower healthy patients populations and manage quality. Tune in to learn more!