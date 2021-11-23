Philip Karto on changing the face of fashion and championing sustainability

Victoria Kennedy Aids Impactful Leaders and Businesses Be Seen, Heard and Have a Greater Influence on The World

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Today we are joined with Victoria Kennedy, a TEDx speaker and well-respected authority in Public Relations. She was named a “Cultural Leader” by Rolling Stone Magazine. Victoria is the Chief Executive Officer of Victorious PR, an award-winning firm that helps entrepreneurs and businesses get featured in industry-specific media, local press, podcasts, and top publications to be seen as industry leaders in their field. They have worked with major brokerages such as JPAR and multi-millionaire entrepreneurs like Dan Henry and Krista Mashore to build their press credibility. Victoria originally scaled Victorious PR to over a million dollars in revenue within their first year in business. Tune in to learn more on this!