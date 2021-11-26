Podcast / Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Anthony Chan Explains The Ups and Downs of Import and Export Between U.S and China
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Our guest today is Anthony Chan, a Silicon-Valley based international finance executive with 30+ years of experience dealing with investment in China and the U.S. He is the Chief Financial Officer, BORQS Technologies, a global leader in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. Anthony was also the Chief Financial Officer of Tianjin Tongguang Group Digital Communication, an electrical/electronic company. Tune in to learn more on this!
Title
Anthony Chan Explains The Ups and Downs of Import and Export Between U.S and China
