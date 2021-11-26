Action and Ambition
Pam Miniati and Rakefet Phillips Foster Economic Growth and Stimulate Innovation Between Emerging Companies in Israel Aspiring to do Business in The U.S.
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today are Pam Miniati and Rakefet Phillips, the Co-Executive Directors of FIBA. The Florida-Israel Business Accelerator is a Florida-based business development and community engagement project designed to establish and grow successful Israeli tech ventures in the Tampa Bay area. FIBA identifies Israeli Technologies that can solve business problems and fill challenge gaps for Florida corporations and provide a soft landing for companies ready to enter the US market. FIBA offers a variety of unique programs for Israeli companies. Don’t miss a thing! Tune in to learn more!