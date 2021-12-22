Podcast / Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Action and Ambition
Dr. R. Kay Green Provides E-learning, Course Development, Instructional Design, and Digital Performances Development Training
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Dr. R. Kay Green, E-learning Developer, Senior Instructional Designer, and E-consultant. She has a 10+ years history of providing high-quality, innovative expertise through cutting-edge instructional design, course development, Instructor-Led Training (ILT), and Computer-Based Training (CBT). Dr. Kay is certified in Instructional Design, Online Instruction, and Quality Matters with progressive roles in higher education, government and, corporations. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!
Play
Title
Xenios Charalambous Helps People Transform and Empower Themselves Both Physically and Mentally
VOLY is creating the supermarket of the future
Thunes is helping global payments get done as easy as sending a WhatsApp message
Taimur Rashid Provides Innovative Financing and Support to All Sectors of The Mobility Industry Worldwide
Haseeb Budhani Helps Enterprise Platform Teams Create a Modern Operations Practice to Support Their Modern Infrastructure
Dr. R. Kay Green Provides E-learning, Course Development, Instructional Design, and Digital Performances Development Training
M. Patrick Carroll Acquire Properties That Exhibit Attractive Long-Term Investment Characteristics, and Improve The Performance of These Properties Using Talented and Passionate Professionals
Tom Fairey Allows Competitors To Play Their Favourite Online Games For Cash and Prices
Alicia Waters Connects The Creative Work of Artisans and Designers to People and Places Around The World
Edmundo Gonzalez Empowers Better Living Through a Smart Health Plan Services System That Transforms People’s Health Plan Into a Health Empowerment Tool
Gust Kepler Explains the Genesis of the BlackBoxStocks, an App for Stock and Options Traders of All Levels
Mike Marden Helps Businesses Take Their Great Idea To Grand Opening By Selecting The Location, Designing, Permitting, Building, and Opening Its Doors
Wade Brooks Provides Healthy, Delicious, and Convenience Organic Bars with Natural Ingredient Such as Ginger, Lemon, Raspberry, Vanilla, Kale, Coffee, and Cacao
One Pirate Allows Users To Collect Unique Zombie-Based Art Generated From The Designs Of Axman J, A Prolific Digital Artist
Alex Ince-Cushman Help Customers Lower Energy Bills and Carbon Footprint By Providing Simpler and Affordable Green Energy
Andrew Sobko Explains The Possible Solutions To All The Problems Related To Supply Chain Nowadays
Arjan Haverhals is Dedicated to Serving Anesthesiologists and Dentists To Help Them Prove Quality Care To Their Patients Through The Milestone Product Platform Technologies
Bruce Lucas is Using Technology To Improve The Old School Business Model and Making Something New That is Exiting and More Profitable For The Investors
Edward Miller Transforms Customer Communication By Providing a Speech Automation and Authentication
Natalia Brown Help Consumers Struggling With Crippling Debt Reduce and Pay Off Their Outstanding Balances as Fast as Possible
Alexandra Zatarain Explains How Eight Sleep Fuels Human Potential Through Optimal Sleep
Alex Crognale Helps Celebrities, Professional athletes, Influencers, and Other Prominent Figures Bring Aid to People and Place With The Greatest Need
Sebastian Funke Buys, Develops and Scales Direct-to-Consumer Brands for Amazon and Social Media
Lars Mueller Explains How SynBiotic Uses The Power of Cannabinoids To Heal Modern World Diseases
Jared Jones and Russ Hill Help Successful Executives Grow Their Careers Through Strengthening Their Leadership Effectiveness
Nika Kabiri Uses Data Science To Help Businesses Grow By Understanding Consumer Purchase and Making Better Decisions of Their Own
Carl C. Schuessler, Jr. and Taylor Rogers Explain The Journey of Developing an Advisory Group That Has Independent Branches In Between
Tariq Scott Bokhari Promotes Fintech Companies and Talents To Grow The Ecosystem, Making The Carolina Region a Global Fintech Destination
Sponsored: ASMBLE is democratising access to influencers for brands
Dimitre Kirilov Helps Montway Auto Transport Deliver a 5-Star Vehicle Shipping Experience to Clients By Blending Innovative Logistics Solutions

All Series

That Will Never Work

That Will Never Work

Marc Randolph, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur, works directly with entrepreneurs who have been told “that will never work,” helping them turn their nascent or struggling businesses into sustainable companies.
More Details
One Day With Jon Bier

One Day With Jon Bier

Don't overthink it. There's no brief, no agenda, just good conversations with interesting humans.
More Details
Behind the Review

Behind the Review

Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
More Details
Get A Real Job

Get A Real Job

Dan Bova, editorial director of Entrepreneur.com, chats with entrepreneurs with careers that their parents, teachers and any sane person in their life can't wait for them to quit and get a real job.
More Details
Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle

Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits and mindsets of extraordinary people.
More Details
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch

A weekly pitch show brought to you by Entrepreneur Media and Sprint Business.
More Details
Action and Ambition

Action and Ambition

In his new series Action and Ambition, featured on Entrepreneur.com, your host Andrew Medal goes behind the scenes to learn the backstories, mindsets, and actions of the world's most ambitious people.
More Details
How Success Happens

How Success Happens

How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success.
More Details
Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers

Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
More Details
Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly

Entrepreneur Weekly, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional, Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business.
More Details

Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.