Action and Ambition
Expanding and scaling EdTech platform Knowledgehook to improve math learning outcomes for children around the world
In this episode we chat with Qamar Qureshi, president and chief business officer at Knowledgehook – the leading educational technology company. He shares his experience in partnering with global education publisher Pearson and growing the business during the pandemic launching in the UK, Australia, US and Latin America. All this in the back drop of the pandemic and a remote learning environment. Knowledgehook’s Instructional Guidance System is known for reinventing how online technology supports education and educators while inspiring the problem solvers of tomorrow.