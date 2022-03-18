Action and Ambition
Takuya Davis Helps Organizations Achieve Their Long Term Goals By Providing A Turnkey Recruiting Service
In this episode, we are joined by Takuya Davis, CEO at Mitsuoka and Company, which specializes in scouting, recruiting, and onboarding talents. They work with small to midsize companies looking to scale their businesses by adding talent and training systems. He is an expert in entrepreneurship, leader & team training, executive coaching, idea-creation, creative problem solving, innovation, business systems, business skill development, and creating cultures of entrepreneurship & innovation. Don’t miss a thing. Tune in to learn more!