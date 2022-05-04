Action and Ambition
Growfin aims to unblock payments and accelerate cashflow for business
Getting paid and getting paid on time have been challenges as long as commerce has existed for businesses of all sizes. Managing receivables and collecting payments are often complex and compound even more as companies grow. And so, in this episode we meet Aravind Gopalan, the co-founder and CEO of Growfin, who is addressing this problem having create the world’s first CRM for the finance team. Growfin is an automation platform that streamlines accounts receivables for B2B enterprises across the globe so finance, sales and customer success teams can collect cash faster to accelerate their cash inflows. Growfin’s collaboration-first approach to accounts receivables is a first in this category and aims to bring people, process and data together into one place for all stakeholders