Action and Ambition
Stephanie Judd Helps Professionals Tell Influential Stories and Run Effective Meetings To Be More Impactful at Work
Today, we are joined with Stephanie Judd, Co-Founder of Wolf and Heron, a company that helps professionals tell compelling stories and run effective meetings. It was founded on the belief that with a bit of intentionality, anyone can be a compelling leader. Wolf & Heron has worked with clients across many industries and profiles, including startups, Fortune 100 companies, non-profits, educational institutions, and lobbyist groups. Don’t miss a thing on this!