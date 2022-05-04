



Action and Ambition

Qamar Zaman On Finding The Inner Strenght To Keep You Moving

Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Qamar Zaman, Founder and Chief of Growth at KISS PR Brans Story. KISS is a creative Digital Marketing and Website Design Agency with expertise in exceptional Web solutions. As the name implies, KISS PR stands for Keep-It-Super-Simple and Promising-Results. Its vision is to provide premier digital design and online marketing services to small and start-up businesses around the world. Qamar shares his story of surviving a destructive hurricane and finding the inner strength that made him where he is today. Tune in to learn more!