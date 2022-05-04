



Action and Ambition

The True Role of IT in Business and Innovation With Michael Norring

Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Michael Norring, CEO at GCSIT, an engineering firm focused on helping our customers create agility in the infrastructure from DevOps down. They are dedicated to serving customers in several key technology areas, including hybrid, private and public cloud, automation, digital workspace, disaster recovery, and software-defined networks. GCSIT also inspires customers to ready their business to better handle complex and dynamic infrastructure challenges by readying their infrastructure for continuous innovation. Michael explains the role of IT in business development. Tune in to learn more!