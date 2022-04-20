Action and Ambition
Brain Pasfield On Borrowing and Lending In The Crypto Space
Welcome to another episode of The Action and Ambition Podcast! Joining us today is Brian Pasfield, Chief Technology Officer at Fringe Finance, a platform that seeks to unlock the billions of dollars of dominant capital tied up in cryptocurrencies by offering loans guaranteed by them. The platform aims to accept the broadest range of altcoins as collateral on the market. Brian shares the uniqueness of the platform and the benefits for both the lender and the borrower. Don’t miss a thing on this. Tune in to learn more!