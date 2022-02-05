



Action and Ambition

National Retail Solutions Develops New Innovative Products and Services To Help Retailers Manage Operations and Finances More Efficiently

In this episode, we are joined by Elie Y Katz, President, and CEO of National Retail Solutions, a provider of intuitive POS systems custom-built for independent retailers across the USA. The POS system provides a robust suite of tools to help retailers manage operations and finances more effectively, including sales statistics, inventory management, user management, and remote store access via app and web portal. The POS is also integrated with Boss Revolution's communications and payment services and the popular BR Club customer rewards program. NRS also has the largest digital-out-of-home (DOOH) ad network in the independent convenience store space. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision advertisements, coupons, and special offers at independent retail locations and their predominantly urban customer bases. Tune in to learn more on this!